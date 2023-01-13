Banks defy CBN, continue issuing old naira notes — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• New banknotes still scanty

• Only one out of nine banks in Gboko issuing new notes

• In Benue, new notes treated as souvenirs

• Kano customers tackle cashiers over mutilated notes

• Long queues at ATMs paying new naira

• Apex bank kicks off sensitisation programme

Close to a month after new banknotes were released, millions of Nigerians are still struggling to have a feel of the currencies.

The situation, monitored by The Guardian, yesterday, is almost the same across metropolitan cities.

This came as many banks damned the consequences of breaching the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive and continued to load automated tellers machines (ATMs) with the old notes, which are due to be phased out in about three weeks.

CBN Director (Currency Operations Department), Ahmed Umar, at a training session for state directors of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Abuja, on Tuesday, directed that banks switch to new notes in ATM cash operations to facilitate speedy…