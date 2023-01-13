Motorbike ambulance saves mothers and babies in Kenya: UNFPA￼







© UNFPA/Luis Tato – The motorcycle ambulance has significantly reduced the time required to deliver essential and urgent medical assistance to local communities. New York, USA, le 13 December 2022-/ The hardship being felt across the Horn of Africa by the worst drought in 40 years has left many women weak and malnourished. The UN agency dedicated to women’s sexual […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper