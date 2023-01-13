NDLEA arrest 420 suspects in Kwara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kwara Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 420 suspects between January and December 2022 in Kwara.

The state Commander of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu, disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, out of the arrested suspects, 359 are males while 61 are females.

The commander also confirmed that 44 suspects were convicted, while 213 were released to their families.

“Among the 420 suspects arrested in 2022, some are traffickers and some are users, and some are now in Correctional Service Centres here in Ilorin,” Sa’idu said.

“We made our arrest based on information, surveillance and other strategies won’t like to disclose,” said the commander.

He assured the residents of the state that drug abuse would be reduced to the barest minimum in 2023.

Sa’idu also said the NDLEA has embarked on sensitisation programmes to higher institutions, secondary schools and rural…