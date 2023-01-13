Relegation battle 'realistic' for Everton, admits Lampard







Everton manager Frank Lampard said on Friday he expected another relegation battle after narrowly avoiding the drop last season. The former Chelsea boss saved the Toffees during his first five months in charge as they guaranteed top-flight survival with a game to spare. Lampard then lost Brazil forward Richarlison, who joined Tottenham in the pre-season […]

