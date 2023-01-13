Renewable to displace oil, gas in Nigeria by 60% | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria, in less than 28 years from now will not necessarily need natural gas and crude oil to meet its energy demand as renewable energy is projected to provide 60 per cent of the country’s energy demand.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Federal Government and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at the launch of the Nigeria Renewable Energy Road Map (REmap) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The development is projected to enable Nigeria to save 40 per cent in natural gas and 65 per cent in oil needs at the same time.

With a rapid population and climate change concerns as well as treaties like the Paris Agreement, Nigeria is faced with the dilemma of a dismal energy outlook and total reliance on fossil fuels.

But the new plan is projected to achieve the country’s energy demand and also offer opportunities to achieve net-zero.

Going by the plan, Nigeria is expected to boost power supply to record 178 gigawatts by 2050.

Nigeria’s electricity grid is…