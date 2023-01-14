2023 Presidential Elections: Retracing our steps back to starting blocks | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a rare moment of sober self-appraisal, President Muhammadu Buhari recently declared that he has done his best in fixing Nigeria, although his best might have not met the expectations and yearnings of many Nigerians.

A few months earlier, wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, had also asked Nigerians to forgive her husband for not meeting expectations, saying though things are tough for citizens (a reference to the rising inflation and general hardship across the land), the president had tried his best and governed with love of the people at heart.

With the presidential family’s honest admission of the intractable hard life citizens have gone through in the last nearly eight years of the Buhari administration, dissipating further energy to critique the outgoing Buhari government would appear a wasted exercise, especially as we now have a golden opportunity to elect a new leader to pursue a path that could lift the citizens’ expectations and conditions higher than what…