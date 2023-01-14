Court kicks PDP out of Imo West Senatorial election





The Supreme Court in Abuja, yesterday, nullified the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which produced Hon. Jones Onyerere as its Senatorial candidate for Imo West in the February National Assembly election. The Apex Court nullified the primary election on the ground that it was conducted in Owerri, the Imo State capital instead […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper