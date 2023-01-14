



A Legal practitioner, Barrister Ken Eluma Asogwa, has dragged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General, Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for alleged negligence and breach of professional duties towards the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. […]

The post IGP, DSS, AGF dragged to court for alleged negligence to Obi's safety appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper