IGP re-trains 79 squadron commanders on tactical deployments ahead of elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in line with his mandate on training and human capacity development, has commenced a two-week fully residential refresher training for all 79 Squadron Commanders of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State from 9th to 23rd January 2023.

The training programme is geared at strengthening the operational efficiency of the Squadron Commanders and for more effective tactical deployment of their personnel to ensure a secured and hitch-free environment before, during, and after the 2023 General Elections to generally reduce crimes to their barest minimum in Nigeria. According to the spokesman of NPF, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, “Some of the focus of the course includes the use of contemporary riot control gadgets for suppression of riots and other serious disturbances, crowd control techniques, ambush and counter-ambush, diplomatic protection, combating internal…