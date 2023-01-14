





• Edo Govt Visits Family Of Late Police Rescuer • Abductions Scaring Passengers Away, Says Akerele • Nigeria Needs Minimum Security Checklist For Rail Operations — Opeifa • ‘NRC Should Be Unbundled To Encourage Private Sector Driven Solutions’ With last Saturday’s kidnap of 20 train passengers at the Tom Ikimi/Ekehen Station in Igueben, Edo State […]

The post Kidnappers, vandals threaten $4.12 billion railway infrastructure appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper