‘Men are comfortable to be bossed by capable women’ — Guardian Woman — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rotarian Omotunde Lawson is an educationist par excellence. She was employed into Lagos State Teaching Service in 1982 as a Biology teacher and became a school principal in 1993 at the age of 37. She was promoted to the post of Director of Education in 2008.

Lawson also served as the Chairman of Combined All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Southwest, which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oshun and Oyo states and served from 2016 to 2017. She served on the board of the Governing Council of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) now Adeniran Ogunsanya University of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos from 2014-2017.

Widely acknowledged and applauded for her hard work and impeccable character, she was elected the President of ANCOPSS, Lagos State chapter in 2014 and served until 2017.

She is a recipient of several professional awards, including the Productivity Merit Award (2007); the highest public service award in Lagos State known as Grand…