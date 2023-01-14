Muazu Africa empowers girls to lead social change





A Social startup, Muazu Africa, designed to democratise financing, market and knowledge opportunities for early-stage female-led social enterprises is empowering girls in Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique and Rwanda through support services and markets intermediary. To promote decent work and economic growth, Muazu Africa focuses on social entrepreneurship as a leading force for positive transformation in Africa […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper