NDLEA arrests 137 in Niger | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Niger Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 137 drug suspects.

The agency also stated on Saturday in Minna that it destroyed 21 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state in 2022.

Mr Haruna Kwetishe, the State Commander, NDLEA, announced this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“In our scorecard for the year 2022, NDLEA Niger Command made a total arrest of 137 suspects, among them are 135 males and two females.

“The command also destroyed 21 tonnes of psychotropic substances including 5,656.3 kilograms of cannabis sativa,” he said.

Kwetishe said that the command during the period under review, also seized 15.87 litres of codeine and other psychotropic substances.

“This has helped the command to remove these drugs from circulation, and by destroying them, it means that the illicit drugs can never go back to the society again,” he said.

He said that the command secured 80…