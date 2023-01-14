Nigeria must move from think-tank to do-tank, says Obasanjo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said the next President must swiftly address the country’s security challenges, including banditry, and kidnapping and must move beyond think-tank.

Obasanjo said that no one will invest in a country plagued by insecurity and stability.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday evening at a virtual engagement organised by Africa Leadership Group (ALG) with the theme; Leadership and Nation Building. The engagement was hosted by the head pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo.

Obasanjo said that Nigeria is at a critical moment and needs a leader who is critically and clinically sound with the right character, skills, attitude and attributes to turn things around.

In his words: “We must go beyond talk and think-tank and move to do-tank. When we see what is bad collectively, let us have the conscience and courage to do something, but if you don’t stand up, then you’re an accomplice. The time to embark on leadership and the…