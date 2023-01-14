



The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has reacted to the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe MFR, a legendary Nigerian film stakeholder which has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning. Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director described her death as heart wrenching, painful and saddening, saying that indeed the film industry has lost one of its […]

The post Tributes pour in for global film Amazon Peace Ayiam Osigwe appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper