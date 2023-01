British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, making it the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been calling for. The pledge saw a swift reaction from Russia which warned it would only “intensify” the conflict. “Bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from […]

The post UK sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, prompts Russian warning appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper