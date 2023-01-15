8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans





Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Tiwa Savage, sensational singers, P Square and other African artistes on Saturday set Dakar on fire as they performed to the excitement of their fans. {ad} During a white party organised to herald the 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Savage appraised the Senegalese women, saying they were indeed […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper