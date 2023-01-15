APC Plateau suspends campaign in honour of deceased PDP supporters





The APC in Plateau has suspended its campaign tour for three days, in honour of some supporters of the PDP who died in an auto-accident along Panyam -Pankshin road in the state. {ad} This is contained in a statement by the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda through the spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, […]

