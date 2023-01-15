APC Plateau suspends campaign in honour of deceased PDP supporters

By
Headliners
-
1


The  APC in Plateau  has suspended its campaign tour for three days,  in honour of some supporters of the PDP who died in an auto-accident along Panyam -Pankshin road in  the state. {ad} This is contained in a statement by the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda through the  spokesman for  Generation Next Campaign Council, […]

The post APC Plateau suspends campaign in honour of deceased PDP supporters appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR