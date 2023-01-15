Atiku lists Ajaokuta Steel Company, inland port as part of his special plans to develop Kogi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured that the nightmare of the Kogi-based Ajaokuta Steel Company will be addressed and an inland port will be developed in the state to help the water transportation system in the northern part of Nigeria and the country as a whole if he emerges president in the February 25 election.

Atiku, who stated these during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Saturday, said: “I am very happy with the people of Kogi State for this show of support, this show of love. Most of the challenges have been enumerated by previous speakers; one of them is the issue of Ajaokuta. I want to confirm here that if you give us your support and elect a PDP government, the nightmare of Ajaokuta will be a thing of the past. I assure you this, and it is a promise I have made on behalf of PDP.

“I also want to promise you that the issue of your inland port is not only a Kogi issue, but…