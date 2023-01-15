





Police said Sunday that eight people were killed in a roadside bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab in central Somalia where a major offensive is underway to retake territory from the jihadists. {ad} The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in Buloburde, a city in Hiran district where government forces and clan militias have been battling the Al-Qaeda-linked […]

The post Eight dead in Somalia bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab: police appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper