The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has today joined the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other Service Chiefs to lay wreaths to mark the occasion of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The post IGP joins president, service chiefs to lay wreaths, charges Nigerians to sue for peace appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper