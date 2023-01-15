Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Frank Lampard insisted he still has the stomach for Everton’s relegation battle after his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Southampton amid furious fan protests on Saturday.

In a fresh sight of the turmoil enveloping Everton, the club’s board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park this weekend due to perceived security risks.

The move came after offensive messages, including death threats to chairman Bill Kenwright, were made to specific individuals during the week.

Everton officials called it a “profoundly sad day” and matters were no better on the pitch as Lampard’s men squandered the lead given to them by Amadou Onana’s first goal for the Toffees.

James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton moved level on points with Everton, who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Everton have managed just one win in 11 league matches and have their joint lowest tally (15) at the halfway stage of a Premier League…