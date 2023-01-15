My administration will not overburden you with tax, Mbah assures business community in Enugu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The entire business community in Enugu State as well as potential investors have been assured of a friendly, transparent, thriving and attractive business environment by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Peter Mbah, stressing that his administration would not overburden business owners with needless taxes.

The governorship candidate who disclosed this on Friday at Iheakpu-Awka and Ovoko towns, headquarters of Igboeze South East and Ekete Development Centres respectively, stated that he had already put up robust and excellent plans that will spur a quantum leap in the status of the state’s economy.

Dr Mbah further re-echoed his resolve to move the state away from the conventional dependence on federal allocations to sourcing revenues internally through the exploitation of the abundant human and material resources by converting them into productive assets.

While demonstrating how he intended to finance the ambitious projects as marshalled in his…