Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era





Rafa Nadal will kick off his Australian Open title defence on Monday with a first round test against rising Briton Jack Draper as a new era begins on the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park. {ad} This is the first Grand Slam following Roger Federer’s retirement and Serena Williams’s “evolving away” from tennis. Spaniard Nadal carries […]

