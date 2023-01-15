NDLEA seizes 3.2m tramadol pills, other drugs worth N5bn in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted another Tramadol cartel in Lagos with the seizure of millions of opioids pills and bottles worth over N5 billion from a warehouse at the weekend.

{ad}

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were intercepted in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State following an earlier arrest of two kingpins.

He said that the drug cartel was busted on Jan. 13 when operatives tracked and located a major warehouse for pharmaceutical opioids at No. 17, Sir Ben Onyeka street, off Ago palace way in Amuwo Odofin.

He said that the owner of the warehouse, Aloysius Okeke was also arrested.

Babafemi said that Illicit drugs recovered from the warehouse included three million, two hundred and sixty four thousand, six hundred and thirty pills of tramadol.

“Three thousand, four hundred and ninety bottles of codeine and nine hundred and fifteen thousand capsules of…