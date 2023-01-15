Papa Ajasco’ stand-in character, Femi Ogunrombi passes on





Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi, who was a stand-in character for Papa Ajasco in the popular 1996 Sitcom has passed on. {ad} Dr Shaibu Husseini, a theatre practitioner, journalist and lecturer announced the death of the veteran, on his Twitter page on Sunday. “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper