Tribute To Ifeanyi Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sir: The sudden drowning and death of the three-year old son of Nigeria’s ace musician, Davido, leaves a very sour taste in the mouth. It was quite unbelievable that a little boy who marked his birthday just a few days earlier could have his life lost to such a highly avoidable circumstance.

Ifeanyi was said to have been left in the care of his nanny by the parents who were out of the town. The said little boy’s minder was said to have gone outside to pick a call when the little boy went out of the building unnoticed, headed towards the swimming pool unseen by anyone, and entered the swimming pool without any awareness.

The entire story is as condemnable as it’s horrifying. Common sense dictates that where little children are involved, special care is needed because of their vulnerability, not even in an environment with such a tempting facility.

And so the first rule ought to be that the boy should never be left alone even for a second except someone is on…