Why we formed the APC: Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the general elections draw closer, the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday offered an insight as to why he alongside other party stalwarts formed the party in 2014.

Speaking at the start of a closed-door parley with the governorship and National Assembly candidates of the party held in Abuja, he claimed that the party was formed to reposition the country for sustainable growth and development.

Tinubu said it was incumbent on the candidates to strive towards sweeping the poll to achieve the desired goal of the party.

He said: “We formed the APC, not just to be another political party. We formed it as a champion of the people to rescue democracy from the ravages of the PDP who boasted of ruling the nation for 60 years.

“We formed this party to rescue the people and their collective prosperity from the avarice and greed of an elite that will devour the nation’s God-given endowment if we allow such people…