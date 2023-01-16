Brymo apologizes for bigoted comment against the Igbo tribe | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 16 January 2023 |

3:42 pm Nigerian popular singer, Olawale Olofooro, better known as Brymo, has issued an apology once again after making controversial comments about the southeast, saying the Igbo presidency would be a “pipe dream,” meaning it would be hopeless.

“Forgive my assertions that came across as bigoted spewings against the Igbo tribe, I did not mean to do harm, I am sorry!! .” Brymo tweeted on Monday.