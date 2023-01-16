Debt, deficit narrow budget funding options before next administration — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

With the Federal Government exhausting its debt window, the only option available for the next administration is to find pathways for sustainable budget funding, experts have said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Hills Limited, Kelvin Emmanuel, a professor of Economics, Ike Ife and a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee, Prof Adeola Adenikinju all submitted that a radical departure for budget funding options, apart from unbridled borrowing is the way to go.

Indeed, the 2023 appropriation Act presents the widest deficits in the history of budgeting in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has a fiscal position with external loans that is $11.2 billion higher at $39.6 billion than what it was in 1999 at $28.04 billion because the government has operated a fiscal strategy that is based on debt to fund budget deficits.

The sinking fund of N6.5 trillion, which represents 29 per cent of the budget, is proof that the government needs…