Nigeria’s energy transition mired by debts, subsidies, stranded oil | The Guardian Nigeria News

• UN, IRENA, SEforALL canvass options, halt in $15.7b petrol subsidies

• Asking Africa to borrow for energy transition, futile exercise, says UNDP

• Nigeria may push 1% of oil fund to clean energy, says Prof. Bala

• Stakeholders divided as cost of borrowing skyrockets

The question of pushing African countries, especially Nigeria, to borrow more money to finance energy transition amidst distressed economic indexes and continued romance with fossil fuels subsidy was raised yesterday, as global leaders weigh challenges in energy transition.

What becomes of the current 37 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and 206 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in Nigeria and those of other African countries and economic planning that still prioritises these resources also created serious concerns for energy and economic experts visa vis rising population and poverty.

At the 13th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which ended yesterday in Abu Dhabi, United…