2023 poll: Gbajabiamila decry rise in insecurity, rallies support of stakeholders | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the general elections draw closer, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed concern over the rise in insecurity in the polity.

In an address at the resumption of the 2023 legislative session, he called for a concerted effort to nip the ugly trend in the bud before the start of the general elections next month.

He called on the political elites and their supporters to guard against utterances and actions that could fan the embers of discord among Nigerians in the days ahead.

“Honourable colleagues, as we approach the general elections, there has been a marked increase in incidents of insecurity and vicious attacks on political actors in parts of the country.

“We must unite to ensure this dangerous trend does not lead to circumstances that threaten the forthcoming elections. The quality of the political conversations in society, particularly in the lead-up to elections, is a determining factor in the electoral outcomes and…