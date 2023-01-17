Court adjourns hearing on Nigeria Air to Feb 13 as operators split on suit





A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned hearing on a suit against the proposed new national carrier, Nigeria Air, till February 13, 2023, following a conflict of interest by the plaintiff airlines. At the resumed hearing, the court was presented with a counter-motion by two airline operators, opposing the earlier suit by the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper