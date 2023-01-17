Greece’s last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Greece’s last king, Constantine II, was laid to rest on Monday at the royal cemetery of Tatoi near Athens, after a private funeral service that drew dozens of European royals and a crowd of several hundreds.

Constantine, who died last week aged 82, was a divisive figure in the country’s history, and the government drew criticism from conservatives after deciding not to grant him the honour of a state funeral.

Former prime minister Antonis Samaras was among those who said Constantine, a former Olympic gold medallist for Greece, deserved to be buried as a former head of state.

In his eulogy, Constantine’s eldest son Paul said his father ascended to the throne during a “difficult period” and had left the country to avoid causing “fresh bloodshed”.

“This is not the end, father. You will live forever in our thoughts and hearts,” he said, adding that the former monarch had helped Athens secure the 2004 Olympics.

At least 2,000 people had queued outside the Athens…