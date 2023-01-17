Lagos government, ELCA expands the film industry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Films and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB), the state Creative Industry through the Ministry of Arts and Culture, in partnership with Ebony Life Creative Academy, on Friday at Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, has expanded the film industry by producing another set of 128 graduates in the industry after three months of intensive training.

Executive Secretary, LSFVCB, Mrs Bukola Agbaminoja said the vision of Lagos state is being actualized through impacting people into the creative industry

Additionally that the state government is responsible for the payment of tuition of the students with arrangements to access loans for movie production, having disbursed N200 million loan so far for 48 artistes as start-ups after the training.

In her words: “ We are beginning to impact the industry with people that have been given the necessary skill to do wonders, we are not just taking those that already have the knowledge, we are upskilling those that have the knowledge,…