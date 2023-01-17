Medical expert says BMC will address preventable deaths in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned hearing on a suit against the proposed new national carrier, Nigeria Air, till February 13, 2023, following a conflict of interest by the plaintiff airlines. At the resumed hearing, the court was presented with a counter-motion by two airline operators, opposing the earlier suit by the…

2 hours ago

A socio-political think-tank, the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure all eligible voters collect their voter cards before the election to avoid disenfranchisement. It also urged INEC to simplify its digital processes to ensure efficient and timely upload of party agents for… …