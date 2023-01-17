Socio-political think-tank tasks INEC on credible elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

A socio-political think-tank, the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure all eligible voters collect their voter cards before the election to avoid disenfranchisement.

It also urged INEC to simplify its digital processes to ensure efficient and timely upload of party agents for the forthcoming elections.

This came as ASSPT established an election observatory to monitor, analyse and prescribe solutions to issues affecting credibility of the 2023 elections.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, ASSPT Director, Dr. Sam Amadi implored the Commission to do everything possible to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

He said fair and effective participation by all parties will guarantee the credibility and fairness of the polls.

Amadi also said: “Two issues are involved in any decision to change a deadline that INEC had established as part of its schedule. First, it will be…