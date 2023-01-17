UK unemployment stable but inflation slams wages: data | The Guardian Nigeria News

UK unemployment has steadied but wages continue to lag sky-high inflation, official data showed Tuesday, fuelling a cost-of-living crisis and mass strike action.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent in the three months to the end of November compared with the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Wages jumped 6.4 percent over the same period — but sank by 2.6 percent in real terms, with British inflation stuck at the highest level in decades.

“The real value of people’s pay continues to fall, with prices still rising faster than earnings,” said Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics.

“This remains amongst the fastest drops in regular earnings since records began” in 2001.

With pay failing to keep pace with rampant prices, Britain is witnessing strikes across the public and private sectors.

A total 467,000 working days were lost to walkouts in November, the highest level since 2011,…