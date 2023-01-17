Zamfara governorship candidate Dauda Lawal flags off campaign, launches Manifesto | The Guardian Nigeria News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has kicked off his campaign in Kauran Namoda LGA in grand style, with a vow to rescue and rebuild Zamfara State.

Lawal urged the electorate to do everything possible in making sure that they vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential and governorship elections.

He assured the large crowd who attended the rally that if he becomes the Zamfara State governor, security would be the priority of his administration to secure lives and properties across the state.

He also reaffirmed that his government would create solid foundations for Zamfara’s economic growth and drastically reduce hunger by helping more families put food on their tables.

The PDP candidate condemned Governor Matawalle’s administration as a government of failure, saying that the APC government in the state has failed in terms of security, in terms of economy, in terms of education, and of…