



Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has declared eight days holiday for schools to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) use the schools as collation centres of the general elections. The Commissioner for Education, Lawan Wakilbe, stated, yesterday, in Maiduguri: “I’m directed to release an addendum to the 2022/2023 school calendar by directing eight […]

The post Zulum declares holidays in Borno for elections appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper