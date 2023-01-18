2023: ‘I rather lose election than to lose life during my campaign’, Says ADP Guber candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News



… As Candidates sign peace bond in Kano

The Kano gubernatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Ibrahim Sha’aban Sharada says his ambition to become the next governor in Kano does not worth the life of any individual.

Sharada, a serving member of house of representatives, representing Kano Municipal, says he would rather preferred to lose at the poll than to record any casualty before and during of elections.

The ACP candidate made the commitment on Wednesday when he joined candidates from other parties to sign peace accord on the 2023 election in Kano. Sharada declared that despite incessant attack and provocative attempt against his campaign train, he directed party supporters to resist retaliation.

” Let me make it excessively clear that I am fully committed to the peace pack signed and I have directed and warned my supporters to maintain peace because I don’t believe someone must be killed for me to be governor. In fact I will rather preferred to lose my…