Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kazaure, Jigawa State, have arrested one Suleman Habu, aged (37) of Bachirawa Town, Kano State for alleged cheating and counterfeiting of currency contrary to Sections 329 and 369.

Source: Guardian Newspaper