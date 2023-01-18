Customs seizes N112.68m contraband, 700 Machetes in Port Harcourt | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area 1 Command, has impounded four consignments with duty paid value of N112.68 million illegally imported into the country.

The Comptroller, Ibrahim Muhammad, said this on Wednesday at the command’s port terminal in Port Harcourt.

He said that the consignments consisted of four containers with 2,965 gallons of vegetable oil.

“Upon credible intelligence, some contraband was uncovered and investigation showed that the containers were largely vegetable oil concealed in ceramic tiles, and some home appliances.

“In view of this, the four containers are thereby seized, investigation is ongoing, we know the agents are licenced and customs have control over their operations.

“A case of seizure has been appropriately reported while we await further report as soon as investigation is concluded,’’ Muhammad said.

The Comptroller also said that 481 Bales of second-hand clothings, 700 packages of Machetes and 107 packages of…