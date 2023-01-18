Kano PDP senatorial candidate Buhari faults Ayu’s leadership, optimistic on election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano Central Senatorial candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lailah Buhari, said the National Working Committee of the party has aggravated the internal crisis that is threatening it’s organs in Kano State.

Buhari specifically pointed an accusing finger at the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu for allegedly smoldering ember of discord among various interest groups and worried that the widening division, if not addressed, would frustrate PDP chances during elections.

Buhari, the only female candidate seeking elective position across parties in Kano, told journalist yesterday that she’s committed to making history in next month election despite the legal burden.

The court of appeal recently upheld the outcome of PDP primary in Kano that produced Buhari as the right and duly elected candidate for Kano central senatorial district against the parallel process that produced another aspirant Nuhu Danburam.

While Buhari was elected under the primary conducted by…