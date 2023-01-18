Maximise uses of emerging technologies, Osinbajo tells youths in Liberia | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gets traditional title

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged young people to leverage opportunities offered by emerging technologies and maximise its uses to improve themselves educationally and economically.

Osinbajo was the Special Guest of Honour at a youth forum to mark the 60th birthday of Liberian Vice President, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor. He was first received in Monrovia by President George Weah, who held talks with him on arrival in the West African nation, Monday, for the one-day visit.

Osinbajo further urged young people to learn from history, rather than repeat it or allow it to jeopardise a better future. Also, the Liberian President, his deputy and different Liberian groups decorated him with traditional recognitions and awards.

Later at the forum themed, ‘Conversation with the Vice President and Young People,’ Howard-Taylor, in her welcome remarks, described her Nigerian counterpart as a humble and selfless leader who inspires hope for a better…