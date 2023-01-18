Mgbenwelu resigns as Rebuild Imo spokesman, dumps Ihedioha over Onyereri’s removal





Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha is currently in distress following the resignation of spokesperson of his immediate political structure, “Rebuild Imo Movement”. The resignation of Hon. Meekam Mgbenwelu is linked to the Supreme Court nullification of the Senatorial primaries of PDP for Imo West (Orlu zone) that produced Rt Hon […]

