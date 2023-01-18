NCS confiscates suspected cannabis worth N20.6m | The Guardian Nigeria News

Niger/Kogi Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has seized 253.6 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa, worth N20.6 million on Abuja-Lokoja.

NCS Area Controller, Niger/Kogi command, Mr Busayo Kadejo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Minna, while handing over the suspected weeds to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for discreet investigation.

Kadejo said that the item was confiscated by a patrol team of the service.

“We have obtained necessary approval from the Comptroller-General of NCS, Retired Col. Hameed Ali and I hereby hand over the seized suspected marijuana to the Niger State Commander of NDLEA for further action,” he said.

Kadejo further stated that the item weighed 253.6kg, with an estimated street value of N20.605 million.

He decried a situation where some responsible citizens were working hard to build the country, while others were engaging themselves in acts inimical to the development of Nigeria.

“I am glad that due to the diligent…