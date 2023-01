Abia Warriors, who defeated Enugu Rangers 2-0 away from home in Week One of the ongoing Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), yesterday, in Umuahia, beat visiting Bayelsa United 3-1 to maintain their early lead in the two-week old season.

Source: Guardian Newspaper