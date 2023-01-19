CBN takes sensitisation on new notes to markets in Calabar, threatens to sanction banks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Calabar branch has taken sensitisation on new naira not s to markets and streets in Calabar.

CBN has also threatened to sanction banks that are still dispensing the old notes at the automated Teller Machines (ATM) across the state.

CBN Calabar, Mrs. Glory Iniunan stated this yesterday during the sensitisation excecise on the acceptance and deadline of the redesign naira notes at Watt, Ikot Ishie, 8miles and Marian markets.

“What we are here for is to sensitise the people on the acceptance, the deadline of the redesign naira notes. To let them know that as from 31st January, 2023, the old notes will size to be a legal tender and as at 1st, February, 2023, the new note will come to play completely, we are not going to use the old notes anymore. Anybody that has the old notes should take it to the bank before January 31st 2023 to get the new notes.” Iniunan stated.

She said CBN has started a spot check on banks across the state,…