



A Kano Chief Magistrate Court, Gyadi- Gyadi division on Wednesday ordered the remand of three Sharia Court Judges, and 12 other judicial workers at the Correctional Centre over alleged theft of about N500 million. The 15 accused persons are standing trial before Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad Datti on four-count charge include criminal conspiracy, joint Act, […]

The post Court remands judges, others for alleged N500million theft appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper